Employee Couldn’t Get Time Off For The Holidays Unless He Leaves His Job, So He Keeps Quitting And Then Getting Rehired

A job in the hospitality business is not for the faint of heart.

It’s inherently unstable.

See how the worker in this story made the instability work for him by really using your head.

Told me I couldn’t get time off to go home for holidays, fine I quit. Several years in a row till they couldn’t be bothered with the paperwork.

I worked part time throughout my studies on a zero hour contract at a club/pub/events venue. This was over a decade ago. They didn’t let folk have both Christmas and New Year’s off. You had to work one of em.

That wasn’t the only problem.

I joined and was made supervisor shortly after because I had common sense and figures stuff out quickly. I went home for the holidays and when that time came the first year I just said I’d quit. I did, there was no issue with finding another almost minimum wage part time job. Reapplied in January as they were looking for staff. Rehired. Next holidays come around and I tell them the same thing.

It’s a never ending circle.

Same thing all over again. Next year, they just tell me “Please don’t leave, just take whatever days off and we’ll see you again next year. ” I’m also great friends to this day with my favorite GM from those days, though I went and got a job in my field.

Here is what people are saying.

Brave! Good for you.

I don’t think honoring contracts is a thing here.

How sad…

The satire writes itself, doesn’t it?

I’m sure it’s a common story.

See you next time!

Good for him, though.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.