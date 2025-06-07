He Didn’t Tell His Family That He Won The Lottery, And Now He’s Feeling Guilty And Wondering If He Should Confess

What would you do if you won the lottery? Would you save it, spend it, or share it with friends and family?

In today’s story, one young man won millions in the lottery, and not even his parents know.

Now, he’s feeling guilty about not telling anyone he’s rich, but he’s not sure if he should tell them or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for hiding my lottery winnings from my family I am 23, male and currently have a high 5 figure paying software job. Recently I won a lottery of 3 million, but got only 2.28 (all hail taxes). But I didn’t disclose this information to anyone including my family and girlfriend. I don’t know if I want to disclose this info.

His parents have a lot of debt.

My parents collectively have around 1 million debt. They tried to open a second hand car sales showroom and failed. They had kept our house as collateral and got the loan. Because of the business failure they made a lot of outside banks debt, our house was auctioned off to clear bank loans and yet they still have around a million in debt. They are now renting in a small 1 bedroom loft and I am sharing a room with another person.

He doesn’t really want to pay off his parents’ loan.

As soon as I won, my mind instinctively thought about not informing my parents. I can easily clear the loan and can even buy a good house for ourselves, but I don’t know why I am feeling like that would be a bad idea. May be because I resent my parents for loosing the house or because I had to give up on my Baseball carrier and had to start looking for jobs to support family.

He doesn’t want to tell his girlfriend either.

Coming to my girlfriend, we have been dating only for 3 months so I don’t know if this is something long term. Also can someone guide me in future if everything goes well how to approach the fact that I have millions in my account and had to hide it from you. I am always greatful for my parents for paying 1 year of the college fee, rest I got a merit based scholarship and had to work part time to pay the rest.

He feels guilty.

I am feeling guilty for not sharing this money with my parents but I am also excited for what amazing things I can accomplish with this amount. I am thinking of hiring a financial advisor to guide me about how to spend my money. But guilt feeling is not going away. So AITAH for hiding my lottery winnings from my family.

It’s his money, and if he tells his family, it’ll all be gone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s a good idea not to tell anyone right away.

He needs a lawyer and a financial advisor.

Here’s another vote for not telling anyone.

His parents should file for bankruptcy.

Who knew winning the lottery could be so stressful!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.