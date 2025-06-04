Husband Yelled At The Family Dog When It Stressed Him Out, And Now Everybody’s Upset At Him

Pets are beautiful and lovely and brighten everyone’s life.

AITAH for telling my husband not to yell at our dog who was sick? According to my (27M) husband was up starting at 4 AM yesterday taking care of our dog who had diarrhea. I (27F) was asleep all morning and I had no idea this was going on until I heard him yell at the dog when he rang the bells to go outside again. I got out of bed, walked downstairs, and asked him why he had to yell at him if he just needed to go outside? He said “Don’t start with me” and I scoffed and walked away.

Oh man, there’s a passive aggressive phrase some of us are all too familiar with.

I tried several times yesterday to get him to have a conversation with me about what was going on and all he said was that he was up all morning and I had no idea what he went through. I apologized for not knowing because I was sleeping and thanked him for taking care of the dog. I asked him why he didn’t wake me up to help or at least ask me to take him outside. He basically said he wouldn’t dare wake me up because I would’ve been [angry]. I asked how he knew that because he didn’t even try and ask and he just replied with “ok.”

What might have been a single moment of stressful outburst seems to be lasting quite a while.

I worked from 9AM to 7PM yesterday and since I got home from work, he has not said a single word to me. He usually comes downstairs to say hi to me when I get home and ask me about my day but he hasn’t said anything. This morning, he got ready for work and walked out the door, again not saying a word. AITAH?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This is some weird behavior.

Tired is understandable, but…

Don’t be like that, dude.

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

She needs to have a calm discussion about the whole thing now that it’s over.

