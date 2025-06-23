Homeowner Had To Submit A Christmas Decoration Theme Idea To The HOA For Approval, But The HOA Had No Idea What “Christmas In Paradise” Would Look Like

Some homeowners get a lot of joy out of messing with the HOA and their annoying rules.

In today’s story, one homeowner found the perfect way of doing just that via Christmas decorations.

They were even able to get the HOA to approve the decoration theme without really knowing what they were agreeing to.

The results are something that will definitely infuriate the HOA!

Let’s read the whole story.

Christmas Decorating and an HOA My friend lives in a homeowner’s association and they have a very strict rule on lawn ornaments and decorating. They have banned pink flamingos on their own, this is important later, and for Christmas they require the house to have a theme. My friend was looking for a way to screw with them and I found it for him in the Bahamas.

Introducing the perfect Christmas theme to annoy the HOA…

The theme he chose was Christmas in Paradise, he sold it to the association by saying it would be bright colors to off-set the dreary winter we were having. They enthusiastically approved it, they had no idea. He found some plastic palm trees, borrowed nine of a friend’s pink flamingos and built a sled for Santa. The flamingos had reindeer antlers and the one in front had a red nose stuck on.

Picture this…

It looked something like this. The reigns for his flamingos were lights not bells. He also had lights on the house and fake palms and a sign that said Christmas in Paradise. The HOA couldn’t do anything because I had found a painting in the Bahamas that inspired the whole set up and bought it for the friend with the flamingo collection and it fit in with his theme.

I bet the HOA was furious and won’t let him do that theme again next year, but it certainly sounds glorious!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’d love to see a picture of these Christmas decorations!

It sounds like fun.

