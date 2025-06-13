Her Childhood Friend Ignored Every Major Moment In Her Life, So When She Received A Last-Minute Invite To Her Wedding, She Refused To Be A Placeholder

Childhood friends don’t always grow together — in fact, they often grow apart.

So one woman was left weighing tradition against truth when a former best friend extended a wedding invitation that felt more like a formality than a gesture of love.

AITAH for not wanting to attend my childhood friend’s wedding after a last-min invite? So, I (26F) have this childhood friend, let’s call her Arya. We grew up together, ate on the same plates, pursued the same hobbies, goals—everything.

But gradually, things changed.

But over time, we drifted. Even though we went to the same college, she stayed distant, barely spoke unless our families were involved. I always felt like I was putting in more effort, while she stayed distant, reserved, and honestly… competitive.

She never acknowledged major moments in my life, like when I got selected for an international exchange program or moved abroad to study for two years. She never reached out or asked about my well-being. And when I did, she made the emotional distance seem “normal.”

Fast forward, she’s getting married. A month back, I found out about her wedding and her mother had invited my family, along with a saree (gift) for my mom. Arya didn’t even message or invite directly.

When I texted to say congrats (after hearing the news), she simply responded with a dry “Thank you” and nothing else.

Then suddenly, two days before the wedding, she calls me up casually, inviting me to her pre-wedding events. Now all my childhood friends and aunties think and expect me to attend her wedding out of “FOMO” or politeness.

But I am conflicted—it feels FAKE. Arya never treated me like a friend, and this feels more like a formality than a real invite. So, AITAH for not wanting to go? Or is it okay to opt out for something that doesn’t feel genuine?

Does this invite actually mean anything or is it all just keeping up appearances?

Arya clearly put no foresight into the invitation, so she’s totally right to match her energy.

Even if she actually wanted to go, it’s actually far too short notice.

It’s probably best to not let this whole situation get to her.

She could easily save face with her response.

Arya wants her to come and fill a seat with a smile on her face like nothing’s changed, but she knows everything has.

Ultimately, she doesn’t want to celebrate someone who made her feel like a stranger.

