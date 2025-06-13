Her Cousin Pulled A “Prank” On Her With Her Boyfriend, And Now That They’re Getting Married, She Doesn’t Want The Cousin Around

“It’s just a prank, bro” has become one of culture’s most cringe-inducing excuses.

But even low-effort YouTube pranksters might find this story weird.

In fact, I’m still not sure how I feel.

Check out the details below and decide for yourself.

AITAH for not wanting to invite my cousin to my wedding because of a prank she pulled 3 years ago? So I (29F) am getting married next spring and starting to put together the guest list. My mom is pressuring me to invite my cousin (32F), who I haven’t really spoken to since a “prank” she pulled at a family BBQ three years ago.

Let’s talk about the prank in question:

At that BBQ, I had just started dating my now-fiancé. She thought it would be hilarious to tell him that I used to be married, had two kids, and went through a messy divorce (none of which is true). She kept it going for half an hour while I was distracted helping in the kitchen. He was super confused and awkward about it, and while we laugh now, at the time it was SO uncomfortable and unnecessary. She brushed it off and said I needed to “chill.”

And now, she’s understandably a little weirded out.

Since then, I’ve kept my distance. She’s the kind of person who always has to be the center of attention, and I just don’t want any chaos on my wedding day. My mom says it’s petty to hold a grudge over something so small and that “she’s family.” But I genuinely don’t trust her to behave, and I feel like my wedding should be about me and my fiancé, not someone who might pull another attention-grabbing stunt. AITAH for not wanting to invite her?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

People didn’t take kindly to cousin.

This sounds like kind of a big deal.

Maybe a stealing tactic?

Bottom line, it’s your wedding.

Invite who you want there.

