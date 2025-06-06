Her Dad Knew She Wanted An Xbox Game, So He Surprised Her With It. But It Was The Wrong One And He Doesn’t Appreciate Her Response.

It’s so lovely when people surprise us with a gift they think we want, but surprises are complicated.

I was ungrateful and need other opinions

A few weeks ago I managed to score a Nintendo Switch and games from a friend for $100 and I paid for it myself. A few days ago I was chatting to my mum about all the games I was planning on getting for it and I mentioned how excited I was to get Skyrim as it’s my favorite game.

Dad overheard me and decided to hop on Facebook Marketplace and buy the game for me. This morning I woke up to dad handing the game to me with this huge grin on his face and tells me “look what I got.” I didn’t understand the context as it was the Xbox 360 version so I incorrectly assumed dad had brought a 360. When it all clicked I thanked him for the game but let him know it was for the wrong console and that I brought it last night. I made sure to tell him how much I appreciated him for buying it but just to double check with me next time.

He seemed super disappointed and walked away with with an unhappy look plastered on his face. Mum thinks I could have accepted the game and found a use for it to make dad happy but idk what I would have done with the game. Dad has done this before and I would have to guess that he has spent hundreds on stuff for me and mum that we haven’t needed because he refuses to ask us if we need it before he buys it. Mum mentioned she wanted a leather jacket one time and dad spent $60 on one for her that didn’t fit and wasn’t the right style. It’s sitting in mums closet collecting dust.

That sounds like a good business.

He sounds so wholesome and pure.

I hope so!

If her dad is on social media she could make a wishlist on Amazon or something and share it.

Wasteful spending is never good.

Sorry, Dad!

Maybe a heart-to-heart would help.

