Her Dad Wanted To “Help” Her Make Breakfast, But Not in a Way That Would Leave Her An Appetite

I feel like when you become a father, you should have to take a course called something like “how to empathize with the people you love rather than just telling them they’re wrong.”

Ok, doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but read on and you’ll see what I mean.

AITAH for crying because my dad tried to help make breakfast? Some context: I 21F still live with my parents and have always been a clean person. Recently I’ve been having a lot of stomach issues that I admit has made me a lot more cautious with the way I cook food. I like to wash all my cooking utensils clean before I use them because in our house sometimes the pots and pans aren’t completely clean from the dishwasher etc. whereas my parents kind of pride themselves on being able to eat most things and be completely fine.

This morning I was trying to make breakfast and my dad came in and started trying to help me. I told him that I was ok and didn’t need any help but he insisted and started using unwashed pans and also the plastic chopping board used to cut raw meat on for my vegetables. I was getting a bit frustrated and said again I didn’t want any help and I wanted to use my own clean utensils and he got very annoyed and said things like “oh for **** sake this is ridiculous” “yeah whatever you know best” in a sarcastic way and “you cost me a fortune in washing up liquid.” I used about 1 tsp of washing liquid which I thought was normal.

After that I got really upset and started crying because I just wanted to make breakfast in peace but instead got yelled at. My mum came in and said “he’s probably just worried about you” but worried about what? Is it strange that I like to use clean utensils? My dad denied yelling at me and got annoyed that I was crying after that, which is why I’m writing here because maybe I was overreacting? And maybe it’s weird to clean everything before using it? If I could get some outside perspective that would be great, thank you.

Let’s see what the comments think:

They were mostly concerned about what was causing these predilections, though.

Some jumped in with a diagnosis.

Further looking into is needed.

Just an etiquette tip, by the way: if you think a stranger may have this or that condition, the right way to go about telling them is to suggest they check it out with a doctor.

Don’t just assume, please – gets people real mixed up.

