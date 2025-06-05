June 5, 2025 at 2:48 am

Her Debit Card Contained A Controversial Number, So She Destroyed It Right Away. – ‘Some numbers should be off limits.’

by Ben Auxier

@charismatev with a debit card

TikTok/charismastev

The number 666 has been a long tradition of being associated with various evils based on some interpretations of Bible passages.

American culture in particular has a strong history of freaking out about it.

When barcodes were first introduced to make inventory management easier, there was a widespread freakout since three 6’s can kinda, sorta, arguably be represented in each set of lines.

Or maybe it’s the mark of the beast.

The point is it’s spooky.

We’ve largely forgotten about that one (except maybe for Hobby Lobby), but hey, 666 is one of only nine hundred 3 digit numbers – it’s gonna come up occasionally.

Like in this video from TikTok user @charismastev:

@charismatev with a debit card

TikTok/charismastev

“So I got a new debit card, cause someone kept doing fraud on my last one. I’m looking at the package. Okay, cool. Looking at my numbers. Take a wild guess. Bank of America, by the way. And what my CVV code is. Take the wildest.”

@charismatev with a debit card

TikTok/charismastev

“You guessed it. 666. I do not want to deposit with the devil. I do not want to withdraw witchcraft to the banks out there. Some numbers should be off limits.”

@charismatev with a debit card

TikTok/charismastev

“I understand. ‘Oh my gosh, not everyone’s Christian, not everyone believes in that stuff.'”

@charismatev with a debit card

TikTok/charismastev

“If you believe there’s evil in this world, there has to be a source of that evil.”

@charismastev

i would’ve thought that any repeating numbers would be off limits anyways bc it’s easier to guess 🤔 #hehe #no

♬ original sound – charisma

People were on board.

2025 05 19 19 02 08 Her Debit Card Contained A Controversial Number, So She Destroyed It Right Away. Some numbers should be off limits.
Some, like me, had at first assumed a more security-based issue.

2025 05 19 19 02 18 Her Debit Card Contained A Controversial Number, So She Destroyed It Right Away. Some numbers should be off limits.

But most just celebrated.

2025 05 19 19 03 32 Her Debit Card Contained A Controversial Number, So She Destroyed It Right Away. Some numbers should be off limits.

And would have done the same.

2025 05 19 19 03 38 Her Debit Card Contained A Controversial Number, So She Destroyed It Right Away. Some numbers should be off limits.

What was missing – somewhat troublingly – was pretty much anyone saying “Hey, that’s a number, numbers can’t hurt you.”

Which, call me crazy, is my take on the situation. As well as that of many Christians.

I do, in fact, believe that evil exists. But things like basic human selfishness are a decent explanation for that – some sort of demon hiding in a digit seems superfluous.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter