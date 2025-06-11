Her Father-In-Law Showed Clear Favoritism Towards One Twin, So She Felt Hurt When Her Husband Refused To Hold Him Accountable

Grandparents often form strong bonds with their grandchildren, but what happens when these connections aren’t formed equally?

One new mom grows increasingly concerned when her father-in-law bonds with one twin daughter, but leaves the other completely neglected. But when she calls out this blatant favoritism, it causes even more drama between everyone.

AITA for saying my father in law isn’t welcome in my home? My twin girls are 4 months old, and my in-laws came to visit from a foreign country for 5 months to see their grandkids.

Right from the start, it was clear that her father-in-law had a preference for one of the twins.

My father-in-law would only feed Arya, not Anna. He also would only photograph, video call home with, carry around, entertain, change, and generally interact with Arya.

This favoritism ran incredibly deep.

If Arya cried, she would be immediately picked up, but if Anna cried, he would leave the room or even the house, sometimes taking Arya with him.

And she thinks she knows why.

Arya looks like her dad, and Anna looks more like me. I’m exhausted and devastated. I can’t stand the favoritism, and I can’t stand my FIL anymore.

But when she asks her husband to do something about it, he just shrugs.

I told my husband his dad isn’t welcome, but my husband just says, “He is my dad.” Am I just too tired to see this clearly? AITA?

It’s high time this new mom have a hard discussion with her husband.

His dad, his responsibility.

If this favoritism doesn’t get nipped in the bud, it could stand to cause long-term consequences.

This man is a father and he needs to start acting like one.

This mother’s frustration is completely justified.

No child should be made to feel less loved or valued.

