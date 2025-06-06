June 6, 2025 at 3:23 am

Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesn’t Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

Young people do a lot of things that adults find weird.

Sometimes there are young people who think those things are weird, too.

Meet one of them in this story and offer them your judgement.

AITAH for not wanting to share my food?

I just think it’s gross that someone drinks from the same bottle or eats from the same fork as me.

I also really don’t like to share lip products or anything that touches someone else’s mouth.

She feels isolated in her opinion.

All the girls in my class don’t mind doing this and don’t think much of it.

So when someone asks for water or chapstick, I just say I don’t have anything with me.

I can’t be the only one, right? AITA?

Here is what people are talking about.

Beautifully put!

Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 12.16.32 AM Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesnt Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

She’s not alone.

Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 12.17.38 AM Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesnt Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

Setting boundaries is healthy.

Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 12.17.54 AM Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesnt Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

I don’t get why so many teens are entitled to what their friends have.

Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 12.18.14 AM Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesnt Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

Yikes! You don’t want that.

Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 12.19.08 AM Her Friends Make Her Feel Weird, But She Doesnt Want To Share Things That Go On Or In The Mouth

This is pretty simple.

Friends don’t guilt trip or mock you.

