Her Girlfriend Gave Her Things She Likes But Also Bought The Exact Same Things For Herself, So She Feels Like The Gifts Aren’t Special Anymore

Gifts are supposed to make you feel unique and special.

Would you still consider the gift unique and special if the person who gave it to you also bought the exact same thing for themselves?

This woman started noticing a strange pattern every time her girlfriend gave her something.

When she receives gifts, like earrings or concert tickets, the girlfriend would also buy the exact same things for herself.

This is really starting to bother her.

Read the full story below.

AITA if I tell my girlfriend that I don’t like her gifts? My (23F) girlfriend (25F) seems to get herself a duplicate of anything she gets me. For example, she gets me concert tickets for my birthday, or a trip somewhere, but she doesn’t actually give them to me. She gives it to “us,” so she just holds onto the tickets.

This woman shares the way her girlfriend gives her gifts.

Same goes for makeup palette or a pair of earrings. She will get me a trinket and tell me that she thought of me when she got it. Except she’ll get herself the same thing.

Her GF bought her two pairs of earrings, but she also bought the same pairs for herself.

This year for my birthday, she got me two pairs of earrings. These were from two shows I introduced her to. Except she was wearing a pair of the same earrings when she arrived. And the others I received two pairs of, so it’s kinda clear that she got herself a pair as well, and just didn’t keep them.

She doesn’t feel special with this kind of gifting.

I can’t help but feel not special, which feels like such an egotistical thing to say. She’s financially better off than me, so it feels like to her, buying things is not as big of a deal as it is for me. It got to a point where I feel like a crazy person if I say my thoughts out loud.

She bought a pair of shoes, a cheaper version of what she originally wanted.

Like, since fall, I’ve been looking for a very specific pair of shoes. I landed on the style and was looking for a pair that I liked and could afford. She knew it, saw the shoes I looked at, and listened to me contemplating about them. Early spring, I got a pair of shoes. They’re as close to what I wanted as I could get on my budget.

Then, she saw that her girlfriend had bought the same shoes she wanted.

Two weeks ago, I came over to her place and there they were. The same type of shoes, but the fancier more expensive version. I feel like I’m spiraling. But at the same time, I don’t own style. I’m not that original.

Now, she feels like she’s losing her own style.

I feel like I’m insane for feeling like I’m losing what was special to me, but I need an outside perspective. Is it actually normal for people to take over each other’s likes and style? Or am I a jerk if I confront her about this?

Maybe her girlfriend just likes matching with her?

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

She sounds self-absorbed, says this person.

Here’s some sound advice from this person.

Finally, short and straight to the point.

Your personal style is part of your identity.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.