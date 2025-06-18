Her Horrible Roommate Showed Up At Her Workplace Claiming She Had Been Referred For A Job, But That Was A Complete Lie

Some people are so problematic that it is best to simply stay away from them!

Imagine having a roommate who can barely pay her share of the rent, but then it gets even worse. She starts lying and blaming you for sabotaging her. Would you apologize even though you didn’t do anything wrong, or would you find another place to live to get away from this crazy roommate?

This user shares how her roommate created a scene at her workplace just because she wanted to work there as well! It escalated pretty quickly from there.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not helping my roommate get a job at my workplace… and then getting her banned from the I (18F) have been working at a clothing store in the mall for a few months now. It’s my first steady job, and its a perfect fit for me.

She’s doing great at work!

Great co-workers, a decent manager, and I finally feel like I’m getting my life together after moving out and going to college. I live with my high school friend turned roommate (18F), let’s call her Kayla. Kayla’s been struggling with jobs since we moved in. She’s been fired from three part-time places in the past few months for being late, slacking off, and calling out last minute.

The roommate was a nuisance!

She constantly borrows money from me and is always short on rent. I have always given her the benefit of the doubt due to her struggles, and payed the portion of the rent she owed every time. Last week, she found out my work was hiring and practically begged me to refer her. I told her, very politely, that I didn’t feel comfortable doing that.

She wanted to stay away from any trouble!

I said something like, “As much as I want to help you, I would like to keep work and personal life separate.” She got passive-aggressive but dropped it… or so I thought. A few days later, I’m on shift when Kayla shows up to my store, dressed extremely inappropriately (mini-skirt and a showy top), and tells my manager that she’s there for an interview… that I “set up for her.” My manager looks confused, asks me in front of her if this is true, and I’m standing there like ??? I say no, I never arranged anything and never referred her. Kayla looks shocked and says she was “told” to just come in and introduce herself because “that’s how they do things here.”

This is where it gets worse!

She tries to play it off but my manager isn’t buying it. She politely asks her to leave and says they don’t accept walk-ins without appointments or referrals. Kayla storms out and texts me a wall of rage saying I “embarrassed her,” “humiliated her on purpose,” and “ruined her chance to finally get her life together.” But here’s the kicker: a few hours later, security tells us she came back and was caught sneaking into the back area where employees clock in. She said she “forgot her water bottle” even though she never had one. She got escorted out, and my manager had to file a report.

UH OH!

Kayla is now banned from the store. Now she’s barely speaking to me and has been telling people I sabotaged her future and am a “toxic fake friend.” One of her friends even DM’d me saying I could’ve “at least warned her” instead of letting her “walk into a trap.” So… AITA for not helping her get the job, and “embarrassing her” when she showed up anyway?

YIKES! That’s INSANE!

Why would Kayla just show up like this and lie about having a referral?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks this issue has escalated more than expected.

This user thinks this girl should remove Kayla from her life.

That’s right! This user thinks Kayla is trying to use this girl for her motives.

Exactly! This user thinks Kayla is absurd!

True! This user argues that Kayla isn’t someone you can refer.

She might want to find a new roommate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.