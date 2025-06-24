Her Husband Had An Affair, So When She Found Out Their Daughter Was Cheating On Her Boyfriend, She Decided To Show Her That Actions Have Consequences

Parenting can be a really difficult make it up as you go type experience.

What would you do if you found out your teenage daughter was cheating on her boyfriend? Would you stay out of it or put a stop to it by showing her just how serious her actions are?

The mom in this story is wondering if she went too far by punishing her daughter for cheating on her boyfriend, and she’s especially second guessing herself because her ex husband disagrees with her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for grounding my daughter and canceling her senior trip after I found out she was cheating on her boyfriend? I have two daughters, Lizzie (17 F) and McKenzie (14 F). Their dad and I divorced a few years ago after I discovered he was having an affair. I have the kids most of the time, and their dad has them every weekend and during the summers.

Lizzie has a boyfriend.

Lizzie has been dating Jacob (18 M) for over a year now. Jacob is constantly at our house. He’s a sweet, good young man, and I believe he’ll be valedictorian of their class. However, a few weeks ago, I overheard Lizzie on the phone with a guy, clearly flirting.

She wasn’t talking to her boyfriend.

At first, I thought it was Jacob, but then I heard her say, “Brandon.” I realized she was talking to someone else. Then a week later, she mentioned to me that she was heading out to hang with a “friend,” and when I looked out the window, I saw her get into a car and greet a guy with a kiss. It wasn’t Jacob.

She was not happy with Lizzie’s behavior.

Even after that, Jacob continued to come over, hanging out with Lizzie. He and Lizzie still acted like a couple—holding hands, laughing, and spending time together—just like they always had. I felt disgusted knowing my daughter was being a two-timer.

She asked her daughter to tell her the truth.

After Jacob left that day, I confronted my daughter. I asked her point-blank, “Are you cheating on your boyfriend with another guy?” She said it was none of my business and that her personal life was hers only. I told her she was wrong and that I raised her better than to treat people like this. She told me she was bored with Jacob and that Brandon was more her type now.

Breaking up is the obvious thing to do.

I told her that if she wasn’t happy, she should just break up with Jacob. She said she didn’t know if she wanted to be with Brandon or if she was just having fun flirting and teasing. I told her cheating was unacceptable and wrong, and as a consequence, I grounded her. I also told her she wasn’t allowed to go on her senior trip with her friends. She obviously did not take that too well and has been at her dad’s place for the last couple of days.

Actions have consequences.

My ex husband called me, saying I was being unreasonable not letting her go on the trip and that her and Jacob was just a “high school thing” He then told me I needed to put my “bitterness aside” and “stop punishing his daughter.” I told him I was teaching our daughter right from wrong, and that actions have consequences.

After being burned by her husband’s cheating ways, it makes sense that she wouldn’t want her daughter to behave the same way. Is taking away the senior trip going too far though?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

Her punishment might backfire.

The dad is the problem.

She could tell Jacob.

Maybe she should mind her own business.

Cheating is not okay.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.