Her Husband’s Family Demands That She Put Her Sisters-in-Law In Her Will, But She Doesn’t See Why She Should

Writing one’s will often creates tension in the family.

Would you include your spouses siblings in your will if they didn’t include your siblings in their will?

This woman and her husband’s family had an argument because her will does not include her sisters-in-law.

But their wills do not include her either, so now she’s torn on what to do.

AITA for not putting my husband’s sisters in my will? My husband (47M) and I (40F) recently got our estate planning done. We worked with a lawyer to draft wills. The entirety of our estate would go to the surviving spouse. Each of our wills detailed what happens if the spouse is deceased. It would go to our respective family members.

This woman and her husband had an agreement about their estate.

My will says that if my husband is dead, then my assets go to my sister. My husband’s will also says what happens if I am dead. His estate would go to his two sisters.

Her husband’s family got mad when they found out.

My husband gave a copy of his will to his parents, and they started asking about my will. My husband told them about the way my will is set up. They got incredibly angry because I did not include his two older sisters in my will.

Her husband wants her to change her will to accommodate his family.

I am not close with either of his sisters. They are each independently wealthy. My husband now wants me to change my will. He wants me to split my estate between my sister and his two sibilings.

She’s not included in her sisters-in-law’s wills.

I don’t know why I need to do this. Neither of his sisters’ wills include me as a beneficiary. That’s if my husband is dead.

So now, she does not know what to do.

I don’t want to create tension in the family, but I really don’t want to do this. I’m considering going along with the change and then, if he dies, just change it back. AITA?

Her will should be her will, as simple as that.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Some families are only family when it’s time to write the will.

