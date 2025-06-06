Her Kids Were Uninvited From An Event, So This Mom Chose To Uninvite Herself Too

When you’re a single parent, finding a new partner to share your life with can, at times, feel like an insurmountable task.

But the good news is that there are great people out there – people who will not only love you, but love your kids like they were their own, too.

The bad news is that there’s also plenty of potentially rubbish partners out there for you to filter though, too.

That’s exactly what the woman in this story discovered when arranging to go to a family event with her partner.

It was when circumstances changed that she found out just how unimportant her kids were to him.

Read on to find out how his behavior threatened their relationship.

AITA for refusing to attend a family gathering with my partner and staying with my children instead, as they were initially invited and then he told me they can’t go? My partner’s adult son was hosting a family gathering and invited myself and my children. My kids were really excited and looking forward to it, as they get on very well with him and his partner.

But then everything started to change.

His son had to pull out of hosting and another family member stepped in, but did not have room to accommodate everyone. As a result, my partner suggested that we change the plans and my kids did not now visit with me that weekend but instead stayed with their dad. As it was a special family time the children wanted to be with me that particular weekend.

Let’s see how she reacted to the suggested change of plans.

I said they’d be really hurt, firstly to be excluded from the party, and more importantly not to be welcome the entire weekend and sent off to their dad. I’m really upset with my partner for treating my kids like they’re an inconvenience. I said I’m not going and asked why we can’t host the party? I think this is the best solution, but it’s the principle that they became inconvenient and he disinvited them.

Read on to find out how this has affected her perceptions of her partner.

It’s making me rethink the relationship, as he has a history of putting himself first. For example, I also do all the traveling to him at weekends. AITA?

This guy needs to understand that he is dating a woman who comes with kids.

They can’t just be sent away at a moment’s notice, when they become inconvenient to him.

It’s not just his partner’s emotions he is toying with here, it’s the children’s too.

Let’s see what folks over on Reddit thought about this.

It is clear that this woman and her partner are not compatible so long as they have different priorities when it comes to her kids.

His attitude towards them is totally unacceptable, and the selfishness that he exhibits suggests that he is absolutely not stepfather material.

She deserves someone who is on the same page as her parenting-wise; and perhaps even more importantly, so do her kids.

He’s no stepdad.

