Her Mom Hasn’t Touched The Cheesecake She Gave Her, So She Wants To Throw It Out

When you’re a teenager it can be hard to know what to do for your mom for Mother’s Day. Not all moms want the same things.

AITA for throwing away my mom’s Mother’s Day cake? I made my mom a cake for Mother’s Day. As a wannabe baker and a broke teenager, I thought that making her a personalized cake would be a thoughtful option. I spent around $30 max on the cake and decorations that I bought for it and spent both Saturday and Sunday working on making the cake. My mother knew I was having a bit of trouble with the cake.

She also knew that there were a lot of complications with the cake. For example, my stand mixer had broken in the process, which as a baker was very heartbreaking, and I ended up not having enough ingredients and had to go back to the store to retrieve more during the process. I ended up giving the cake to my mom on Sunday morning. She thanked me and I set it out on the bar for the rest of the day. We ended up going out to eat with my grandparents and spent time away from the house for the day, so I understood completely when her mind wasn’t on the cake at all when we got home, so I put it in the fridge since it has cream cheese frosting, which can easily go bad.

It’s now been four days since I gave my mom her cake. Cream cheese frosting can usually stay good for 3-5 days, but I’m starting to get a bit frustrated. I noticed yesterday that the cake was pushed into the back of the fridge by itself and hasn’t been touched since I placed it there. I almost wondered if she just didn’t like it, but then realized that was impossible since she hasn’t even tried it, and I’ve never tried red velvet cake before. I’m starting to be upset about this considering my mom screams a lot and has many episodes. She has severe anger issues, where she claims no one cares about her or is willing to try and do anything for her. I put a lot of effort and stress into this cake as it’s one of my love languages and it’s one of my passions. Would it be wrong if I threw the cake away?

