Her Mother-In-Law Is Throwing Her A Baby Shower, But She’s Worried It Will Be Bad For Her Other Mother-In-Law’s Mental Health

Imagine being pregnant and having a close family member offer to throw you a baby shower. That all sounds great until there’s drama between several family members due to divorce.

Would you change your plans to try to accommodate everyone who is invited, or would you stick with the original plan and not worry about the consequences?

In this story, one pregnant woman was excited about her baby shower until she started worrying about her mother-in-law’s mental health.

Let’s see why she’s so concerned.

WIBTA for not changing my baby shower plans to accommodate my MIL? I’m dealing with some drama regarding my baby shower. My step-MIL has graciously offered to throw us a baby shower this August at her home, and I accepted. My husband originally thought this was a great idea because they live on a beautiful property.

There really isn’t another option for a baby shower.

She is the only person in our lives that has offered to throw us a baby shower. I do not want to ask any of our friends to throw us a shower as I do not want to impose on anyone (it makes me very uncomfortable). It’s in no way my mom’s “thing”, as she is socially awkward, overwhelmed easily, and incredibly busy helping raise my niece (my brother is a single dad, and her mom bounced), so I have not even asked her. My MIL lives out of state and has not offered to throw us a shower.

Here’s the deal with how her husband’s parents split up.

This is where the drama happens. My FIL and step-MIL live on the same property that MIL lived before she and FIL got divorced. Different house, same property. Their marriage deteriorated while my husband and I were in college (10 years ago) and it ended when she had an affair. She has since moved out of state because the cost of living around us was too high for her to afford. We have forgiven her and love her very much. We are excited for her to become a grandma for the first time.

This is what happened at Christmas…

Last X-mas we called her to wish her a Merry X-mas on our way to FIL’s house to celebrate. She proceeded to cry and say she should be celebrating the holidays with us, that it was her fault she destroyed her marriage, and she felt terrible that we were going to what used to be her house to celebrate with FIL’s new family. We thought she was doing better since then and getting excited for becoming a grandma.

They were wrong.

Unfortunately, MIL is struggling with her mental health again and recently started drinking again. She is an alcoholic and only drinks when she’s having a difficult time. We found out she started drinking again when we weren’t able to get ahold of her on her birthday this week and she finally called my husband a day later and told him she got a DUI. We don’t know why she started drinking again, but my husband is going up to visit her in a few weeks to help out and figure out what is going on.

She’s not sure what to do about her baby shower.

I told my husband I was worried she would have a hard time at my baby shower as it is supposed to be at FIL’s property. My husband said he thinks it would be very bad for her mental health. He said we should ask step-MIL if she can throw the shower at our house or ask a friend to throw us a shower. Both ideas I am very against.

She has reasons for not liking these options.

Like I said, I do not want to impose on any of my friends to the point I would go without a shower. I also do not want the stress of having to clean my house and get the backyard ready for so many guests. I get really overwhelmed whenever we host and feel like I have to have an absolute perfect home whenever people come over. I know it’s not necessarily, but my anxiety gets the best of me and I freak out. I feel like it would almost be like throwing myself a shower at that point, which I also do not want.

It’s too bad her MIL is struggling so much. I doubt that a baby shower thrown by her ex’s new wife will help no matter where it’s located.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

