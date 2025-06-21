Her Mother Left Her A Rental Property As Inheritance, But Now Her Cousin Is Trying To Take Over The Rental Property And Leave Her With Nothing

When you are left an inheritance from a parent, it should be a blessing that can help you in your life.

What would you do if your cousin tried to step in and take a home that you inherited from your mother and rent it out to make himself some money?

That is the situation the young woman in this story is in, and she wants to rent it out herself so she can make money to help care for her and her young siblings.

Check it out.

AITA for not letting my “brother” rent out my mother’s house? So, for context, my mom died last year and left me (18f), my younger brother (16m), and my 6yo sister in our family house. She also had a smaller house nearby that my older “brother”(32m) had been living in for the last couple of years. (I say brother like that because he is actually my cousin and my mom kind of adopted him when his mother died when he was 22, but because we grew up in the same house I just always called him my brother).

This is a lot of drama and legal problems these kids don’t need.

About a year ago he got into something with the police and ran away, so now he is basically a fugitive and before my mom died they were fighting because he wanted to rent out the house since it was now vacant so that he could make some money while he was hiding out, but my mom said no. A couple of weeks after my mom’s death, he started sending people to fix up the house. It occurred to me that the only reason why he would do that is because he thought with my mom gone he could do whatever he wanted with the house and because he couldn’t come back he was gonna rent it out.

They just need to get the police involved.

This was proven when he called me at work to tell me that he had sent people to “look “ at the house and to let them in, I then said no and hung up. I knew he wasn’t gonna let it go, so I asked my uncles if they would help but they only told me that HE had it rough after having to run away from home (like it wasn’t a consequence to a choice that he made) and has a daughter to take care of.

These relatives are not putting her best interests first.

I tried to tell them that I was also alone with two younger siblings to take care of and that I was gonna rent out the house myself since it’s basically the only inheritance I got from my mom, they told me I could always come to them if I needed anything. Like I wanted to be groveling for money every time I was short on groceries or explain my expenses to my brother every time I needed it. So, I decided to take matters into my own hands and just found someone to rent out the house and pay rent directly to me. I’m still a little scared to be honest because my brother is very scary when he is angry. He always treated me poorly growing up as we grew up in a very old school household and he was the only “man” for a really long time, so he was treated like a king (not surprising that he grew up to be a massive jerk).

What a scary situation for this young lady.

He hasn’t found out yet and I’m honestly dreading the day he does. AITA?

The police need to be informed and possibly even talk to an attorney if possible.

It might be best to just sell that house and use the money to live on until the kids are grown up.

Let’s see what people in the comments think about this potentially dangerous situation.

This is likely the best option.

I agree, she owes her ‘brother’ nothing.

Her ‘brother’ has no legal rights.

This commenter suggests getting cameras and talking to the police.

Yes, this is a very weird situation.

This is a difficult situation for anyone, much less an 18 year old kid.

She needs to at least consult with an attorney and keep the police on speed dial.

Ideally, she should just sell the house and pocket the money.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.