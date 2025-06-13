Her Neighbor Showed Up For The First Time In 13 Years, And Told Her To Change Her Clothes

You ever see that classic movie Rear Window?

We’ve got a story like that, except way more stupid.

You’re going to want all of the details on this one.

AITAH for telling my neighbor she should check her husband and NOT me? I’m deep cleaning my house when my neighbor shows up at my doorstep. She introduces herself, which is fine since she’s new to the neighborhood.

But then comes the truly weird part:

But then she drops a bombshell: she says I make her feel uncomfortable. I’m taken aback since we’ve never spoken before and I’ve lived here for 13 years with no issues. When I ask what I’m doing to make her uncomfortable, she says it’s the way I dress while cleaning, and her husband has been watching me from their window. I look down at my outfit – a sports bra and shorts – and ask if that’s what she’s referring to. She confirms it.

Seems like you’re talking to the wrong person.

I’m confused and tell her maybe she should be concerned about her husband’s behavior, and that I’m not bothering anyone in my own home. I suggest she should “check her husband” because that’s weird behavior. She gets mad and wants to cause a scene. Am I the [jerk]? Does anyone else find this situation weird? I should add that I do have curtains blocking most of my windows, but I like a small gap for natural light, which I think is how her husband has been seeing me.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This is for real, apparently.

Not your circus, my friend.

People were pretty blunt about it.

Look, we all find people hot sometimes. That’s fine.

But don’t stare at people in their own homes – that’s creepy af.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.