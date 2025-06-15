Her Neighbor Who Just Had A Baby Asked If They Could Stay At Her House Every Weekday To Avoid Construction Noise, But This Woman Flat-Out Said No

Some requests are too big for you to just say yes to them.

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there is construction going on. If a neighbor who lived next to the construction site asked to spend the day at your house to avoid the noise, would you say yes, or would you look at her like she’s crazy?

This woman had just settled into her new home in a peaceful neighborhood when her neighbor, who just had a baby, asked if they could stay at her house all day Monday through Friday due to construction noise.

Read the full story below to see how the story played out.

AITA for refusing my neighbor spends her weekdays at my house?? My husband and I purchased home back in March 2023, and it was in a new subdivision. Literally, every home in this neighborhood is new within the last year. My neighbor Nancy across the street still has a huge dirt lot next to her home.

The construction beside Nancy’s house started.

Nancy and her husband Joe just had a baby about 3 months ago. And the construction started about one month ago to build more homes, so there is a lot of noise from Mondays to Fridays, 7 am to 4 pm. Surprisingly, the streets are very wide, and I don’t really hear any of it on my side.

Nancy asked this woman if she and her baby could stay over during the day.

I work from home 3 days a week. Nancy came to my house yesterday evening and asked me if she and her baby can spend the days at my house during those hours. I said, “I’m sorry, but no. I work from home and I like the peace and quiet.”

She apologized that she couldn’t accommodate them.

I also said, “I can’t imagine being next to construction with a newborn baby. But I’m sorry, Nancy. You can’t spend all your days here at my home.” We only have 2 cats, no kids.

Now, Nancy is calling her a jerk.

Nancy said I was not being very neighborly and quite a bit of a jerk. She said she didn’t want to ask other neighbors because they were elderly or single young guys, and she did not want to bother them.

She said she might consider it if it was an emergency, but not for 6 months!

She felt it was okay to bother me. Haha! The audacity. I would literally never expect this of a neighbor or make such a request ever. Maybe if it was an emergency for a day or two… but for 6 months?

She really did have a lot of nerve to ask for such a huge favor.

Being neighborly doesn’t mean sacrificing your peace, time, or personal space.

