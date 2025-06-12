June 12, 2025 at 5:46 pm

Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

by Matthew Gilligan

This story sounds like a scene straight out of a movie.

But this was no movie…this was real life!

And this woman got a nice bit of petty revenge.

Check out what happened!

Met an old bully as a private driver and turned into a difficult customer on purpose.

“Last month, I reserved a private vehicle with the driver on an app.

What are the chances?!?!

Upon looking at the name and face of my driver, I realized he were one of my old bullies.

When he arrived, he was not aware he bullied me when younger.

I had a massive **** eating grin on my face, which ended up getting the attention of the driver

‘What’s so funny, Miss ?’

“You don’t say hi to the Slimeball?”

His face froze in shock.

‘L-Lysanka ? Is that really you ?’

“Yes. It is I. Now be a good driver and bring me to my spot.”

Let’s take the long way…

I made him change directions several times and since this platform used a pre-indicated price, he could not charge me for the time and distance like a cab would.

Let’s say he was very silent during the trip.”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 2.24.36 PM Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

Another reader chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 2.24.47 PM Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

This Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 2.24.57 PM Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 2.25.08 PM Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

And this person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 2.27.13 PM Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

Life has a funny way of working out when it comes to bullies…

