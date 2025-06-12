Her Old Bully Ended Up Being Her Driver, So She Made The Drive As Awkward As Possible

This story sounds like a scene straight out of a movie.

But this was no movie…this was real life!

And this woman got a nice bit of petty revenge.

Check out what happened!

“Last month, I reserved a private vehicle with the driver on an app.

What are the chances?!?!

Upon looking at the name and face of my driver, I realized he were one of my old bullies.

When he arrived, he was not aware he bullied me when younger.

I had a massive **** eating grin on my face, which ended up getting the attention of the driver

‘What’s so funny, Miss ?’

“You don’t say hi to the Slimeball?”

His face froze in shock.

‘L-Lysanka ? Is that really you ?’

“Yes. It is I. Now be a good driver and bring me to my spot.”