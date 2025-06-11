Her Parents Guilted Her Into Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend Of Six Years, But She Kept On Seeing Him Anyway

Parents always want to have a say about their kids’ relationships, even when the kids are all grown up.

AITAH. Parents breaking up my hidden 6 year relationship. My boyfriend (27M) and I (26F) met 6 years ago. It was during senior year of college. I told my parents I was interested in him. They said no, because he’s Asian and I’m Middle Eastern. We both are Catholic.

They said I have to focus on school and there will be many opportunities, according to them. So we took a break. But then, we got back together because it felt right.

My parents found out about it when they searched through my phone. They found out we’ve been seeing each other. Their trust was broken, and they forced us to break things off. They used manipulation, harsh words, and abuse to keep me away. So, I obeyed.

I started dental school, and kept seeing this guy. I built a strong connection with him. I told my mom, but she said, “I don’t know, your decision. But talk to your dad, because I don’t think it will workout.”

I had a talk with my dad, and he got upset. I still pursued the relationship. They wanted me to stay within the culture, and they felt I couldn’t be trusted, because I hid the relationship.

I told him my views and explained why I want to be with this guy. But my dad didn’t hear me out. He’s just stuck to his views.

While my mom said she would hurt herself if I got married to him. The main reasons why I hid it was because of fear and the manipulation and guilt played a role, too. So, AITA?

She’s an adult. She doesn’t really need her parents’ permission to date someone. If this is the man she’s going to eventually marry, she may need to cut contact with her family to get their drama out of her life.

Some parents think they can control their children’s relationships.

