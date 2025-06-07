June 7, 2025 at 2:22 am

Her Parents Told Her They Couldn’t Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

Sometimes, you have to depend on yourself because no one is willing to help you.

Would you be upset if your parents wouldn’t help you pay for college but still went on expensive vacations?

This woman is a full-time student juggling health issues, part-time work, and financial stress.

Her parents told her they couldn’t support her financially, but they invited her on a family vacation.

She’s pretty upset.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH? My parents “can’t” financially support me but are booking a second holiday

I (20F) have multiple health conditions.

But I work 3 days a week as well as study full time.

This is so I can afford food and rent.

This young lady gets only the minimum student loan.

I receive the minimum loan from student finance in UK due to my parents making a combined income of 60k.

Student loan in the UK is determined off parental income as they are expected to financially support you in some way.

Her parents said they couldn’t help her, but are planning on going on a holiday.

They’ve told me they can’t afford to help me financially this year but have since told me to book a week off work, so we can all go on holiday.

AITAH for saying no and being annoyed at them?

They can do what they want with their money, but I’m struggling to afford to live.

It’s too bad her parents aren’t willing to help her.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user shares a good response.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 4.41.48 PM Her Parents Told Her They Couldnt Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

This person had a similar experience.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 4.43.01 PM Her Parents Told Her They Couldnt Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

Most miserable years of my life, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 4.43.34 PM Her Parents Told Her They Couldnt Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 4.44.03 PM Her Parents Told Her They Couldnt Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

And finally, another harsh truth from this person.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 4.44.48 PM Her Parents Told Her They Couldnt Support Her Financially, But Then They Invited Her To Go On Vacation With Them

Some parents are bad at identifying priorities.

