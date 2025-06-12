Her Roommate Is Unemployed And Doesn’t Pay Rent, And Also Says She Can’t Work

Life is hard and we all have a breaking point where we explode almost involuntarily.

See where that point hit with these two people.

AITA for giving my depressed roommate an ultimatum after finding her hosting a party on my dime? I have been living with my roommate “K” for about 2 years. We’ve always gotten along well until recently. K struggles with severe depression and anxiety, which I’ve always been supportive of. Last month, K lost her job and has been spending most days in bed. I’ve been covering her portion of rent/utilities (about $800/month) since then, which is stretching me super thin. I’ve gently brought up job hunting, but she says she’s “not in the headspace” for it.

So she was already on thin ice, but then this happened.

Yesterday, I came home from my 12-hour nursing shift to find K had invited 6 friends over. There were empty wine bottles everywhere, food all over the couch (that I just paid to clean) and they were watching MY Netflix account on MY TV that I bought. I absolutely lost it. I told everyone they needed to leave immediately and then I told K that she had 2 weeks to either start contributing financially or find somewhere else to live. She burst into tears saying I was being “ableist” and that her mental health makes it impossible for her to work right now.

The drama keeps snowballing.

She posted about it on social media saying I’m discriminating against her disability and now mutual friends are blowing up my phone.

Some are saying I’m being cruel to someone vulnerable, while others say I’m being taken advantage of. I feel terrible because I know depression is real, but I’m working 60+ hours a week just to keep us afloat while she’s hosting wine nights? I told her I’d help her find resources and therapy options, but I can’t be her free ride anymore. AITA for threatening to kick out my depressed roommate if she doesn’t contribute?

