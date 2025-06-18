Her Roommate Keeps Wasting Their Electricity Allowance, So She Lied And Said She Doesn’t Have The Money To Contribute To A Top Up

The cost of electricity is going through the roof these days.

Would you be upset if one of your roommates was using more electricity than anyone else, or would you simply split the electricity bill without complaining?

This woman has a roommate who constantly keeps her lights on.

She believes this is the reason they keep running out of electricity and having to pay more for a top off.

She’s pretty upset about this, but she’s not sure if she handled the situation correctly.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to top up on electricity coz my roommate likes to keep her lights on I live at a student accommodation. Every month, we get an electricity token. That is about 80kWh. There’s three of us in a unit.

This woman’s roommate keeps her lights on 24/7.

For the past four months, this girl consistently had her lights on, and I mean for 24 hours! Which I don’t get because she has windows. And how does she even sleep at night? Psychopath! So, naturally, the electricity never lasts.

They normally contribute evenly for an electricity top-up.

It usually ran out a week before month end, and we had to contribute an even amount. That wasn’t ideal for me. I only have one parent supporting me financially, and they know that.

They’ve suggested ways to lower their consumption.

To combat this, my other roommate had some suggestions. We turn off the water heater, and we heat our bath water using a plug-in bucket.

She thought it was unfair.

That sucked for me because I’m paying a lot for this room. It’s currently winter, and I go to school everyday and they don’t. And she still keeps her lights on.

But her roommate still keeps her lights on even when away.

My last straw was when she left for a whole week, and she left her lights on! I can’t even say she forgot about it because it’s clearly a habit. So guess what? We ran out again.

She lied about not having money for a top-up.

I ignored all her messages for me to contribute. I lied about not having any money when I do because why do you care all of a sudden? It is irresponsible and bad for the environment. Plus, my country has a power issue.

She’s unsure if she did the right thing.

I could have bought myself cheesecake with all that money I wasted. We can’t all give the same amount because she was wasting the most. So, am I the jerk?

Can someone else turn the light off? Maybe the roommate could get a battery operated desk lamp or something.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point.

An accurate calculation from this user.

This person shares a hilarious comment.

And finally, here’s a valid question.

Better to be honest and talk it out rather than lie and ignore it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.