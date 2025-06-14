Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Stays At Their Place A Lot, And She’s Not Comfortable With Him Being There So Often

Imagine moving in with a roommate only to have her announce that her boyfriend is going to stay at your place for about half a week once a month. It’s not a question if it’s okay; it’s just a fact.

AITA for calling out my (F23) roommate (F24) for bringing her bf (M27) to stay over to our house without giving me even a heads up? I F23 share a house with a girl F24. My roommate when we first met told me her BF would come stay with her once a month from wed to sun. I was slightly annoyed since she didn’t even ask how I felt, but thought that overall it wasn’t that much and they are long distance so I said “fine”.

However, as time passed it became a lot more than once month. What was even worse is that my roommate wouldn’t even tell me “oh, my bf is coming some extra weeks this month” and I would just get out of the shower or something and suddenly they both would be there occupying all the space.

My kitchen for instance is already very small. We only have basically a mini fridge for two people, and she always takes so much space. I eat out a lot because I don’t feel comfortable in my own kitchen. Luckily, I can afford to, but it bothers me. They sometimes leave tons of stuff dirty for an entire day which makes it practically impossible for me to cook.

Furthermore, I had a really tough time last year. Four family members passed away. I moved to this new city in a different continent from home and I feel very alone and alienated. I had the worst depression I had in my life and I couldn’t even feel comfortable in my own home because a random person I don’t know and didn’t sign up to live with would constantly be there.

At some point, I had enough and told me roommate that at least she should tell me if her BF was going to stay so much here, so I can least plan ahead when I feel like I need to be alone. I mentioned that I also lived there and felt like I deserved knowing when a guest was going to stay for a long period of time. Her reply was “oh, well he stayed because blabla happened and also you brought someone once without telling me, so I assumed it was okay. But we won’t bother you anymore”. Oh btw that “you brought someone once” meant that once I let a friend stay home for dinner, and then she stayed over in my room that night and left 8am the next day. Also that only happened once. Idk I think logically this is very difference from a person coming in our house and staying for several days several weeks a month.

Well, now the BF is very rude to me, which has made the situation worse. He started coming less often, but now every time he comes it’s very uncomfortable. However, my roommate is starting to bring him more often now again. Am I the jerk for calling her out?

