Her Roommate’s Dirty Boyfriend is Spending A Lot Of Time At Their Apartment, And She’s Ready For The Guy To Go

AITA for not letting my roommate’s boyfriend stay with us? “Me (22F) and my two roommates (also both 22F) are graduating college in a week and have lived together for nearly 4 years. We have never had any real issues. In recent months, cleanliness has been a point of mild tension due to my roommates not cleaning up after themselves (crumbs, leaving food out, sink full of dishes, etc.). But other than that, it has been smooth sailing. One of my roommates has had a boyfriend for about 5 months now. He’s nice enough (which is the bare minimum for boyfriends in my opinion) but he’s a bum.

He is 25 (M), has no job, doesn’t take care of himself health or hygiene wise, and is no rush to change his lifestyle. She can do much better. His bummy-ness was not really my problem until she has increasingly started having him spend the night (and all day) at our apartment. When he’s around it affects her lifestyle. She is messier, he eats our food and leaves it out to attract bugs, doesn’t clean up, uses our shower etc. our apartment is already VERY small (our rooms only fit our beds with no closets or furniture and we essentially have a hallway as a kitchen) classic New York City small, overpriced apartment.

With three girls it’s already cramped but we make it work. But adding just one more person to the mix, especially a messy man, makes all the difference and is way too crowded. His bummy-ness can be summed up into a recent issue. There is apparently a raccoon living in the walls in his apartment. He lives with his mom and claims she won’t do anything about it. He is a grown man with all the free time in the world, yet won’t call pest control himself. So, he’s been crashing at our place for about a week and a half, and I’m getting cabin fever.

My home is supposed to be a sanctuary. I don’t want a random man there everyday. Now, she’s planning a trip in a few weeks and has subtly mentioned that he plans to stay even though she won’t be here. I am not okay with this. Even if he was clean and respectful, I am not comfortable living with an older man I barely know. He is so disgusting leaving hair all over our small bathroom and food throughout the house to attract pests while my roommate is still here. I can imagine it’ll be worse if she’s not. In my last week of college, I don’t want to feel uncomfortable in my own home and just want to be able to relax and celebrate.

My roommate has not told me directly yet that she plans for him to stay, only my other roommate mentioned this to me. I plan to ask them kindly and calmly again if this is true, and tell them if so, that my answer is no and I need to set a boundary. The first time I asked they brushed it off and didn’t answer the question. I don’t want my roommate to get upset and think I am being controlling or unfair. I do tend to be a bit of a clean freak and am very conscious of respect and boundaries to a fault, so that’s why I’m worried I could be the *******. AITA for saying he can’t stay with us?”

