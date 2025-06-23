Her Sister Asked If She Should Buy A Dress Her Husband Liked, So She Told Her To Stop Overthinking It, But Now The Friends Are Calling Her A Pick Me

Some conversations between friends quickly turn into debates about things that were never meant to be that deep.

So, what would you do if your sister asked for honest advice about a date night outfit her husband suggested, but her friends instantly labeled it as sexist?

Would you just keep your opinion to yourself?

Or would you give your sister straightforward advice, even if it was not what the others wanted to hear?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation and decides to take the direct route.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my sister to just wear the stupid dress for her husband and to stop overthinking it? My sister “Becky” and some friends were out shopping. She vented about being in a roommate phase with her husband and said the last thing she did to work on it was ask him to send her an example of a dress that he found **** with the intention of her buying it and wearing it for him on a date night. She showed us the dress, which received mixed reactions. She obviously hated the dress. It was a very “club wear” type of dress, tight and short with thin straps and a plunging neckline, a slit up the thigh, etc. Like, if you Googled “generic **** dress,” I bet it would come up. Her friends jumped in about how it was gross and says a lot about who he is and what he values. A lot of “this is how he expects you to dress” and “you’re just a trophy for him” type of stuff.

Tired of hearing it, she told her sister to just get the dress.

I thought this was a huge overreaction. Like… It’s definitely not her style, but I didn’t think it was THAT bad. So I told her to just get the dress and stop overthinking it. They tore into me, saying I’m a pick me and how he should love her how she is, instead of trying to get her to change into something she’s not. I said I don’t think that’s what he’s trying to do, but they told me that I don’t get it. I am so worried that my saying to just get the dress was the wrong thing to do. I do have trouble knowing when people want support and encouragement versus solutions. Did I misread the situation, and this was a “support, not solutions” type of thing? AITA?

Wow! That took some guts going against the group like that.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

As this person explains, she only wanted advice that matched her own opinion.

This person is not wrong.

Here’s someone with a good idea.

Exactly, she asked for it.

She has a lot to think about.

If she wants to save her marriage, then she should wear the dress.

If she’s over the marriage, then she should leave the dress and the man.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.