Her Sister Gave Away Her Prized First Guitar To The Neighbor’s Son Without Asking, So She Refused To Let Her Borrow Her Car Again

AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow my car after she gave away my old guitar without asking? I’m a 27f who’s always been into music. When I was a teenager, I saved up for months working odd jobs to buy my first electric guitar: a beat-up but beautiful secondhand model that I spent years fixing up and playing. It wasn’t worth much money by then, but it meant the world to me because it was my first real instrument and tied to so many memories, like teaching myself chords in my room and jamming with friends.

I’ve since upgraded to better gear, but I kept that old guitar in my apartment as a sentimental keepsake. My sister 30f lives nearby and has been struggling financially since losing her job a few months ago. She has two kids (8 and 5), and I’ve tried to help out when I can buying groceries, paying a utility bill here and there because I get that she’s in a tough spot.

But she’s always had this habit of acting entitled to my stuff, like it’s her own to use or give away if she thinks she needs it more. Last month, I went out of town for a weekend to visit a friend. When I got back, I noticed my old guitar was missing from the corner of my living room. I asked my sister about it since she has a key to my place (for emergencies), and she casually admitted she’d given it to her neighbor’s teenage son.

She said he’d been wanting to learn guitar, and since I “never use that old thing anymore,” she thought it’d be a nice gesture. She didn’t ask me, didn’t text, nothing, just decided it was her right to give it away. I was furious. That guitar wasn’t just some junk to toss out; it was mine, and she had no right to touch it, let alone give it away. I told her how much it meant to me and demanded she get it back.

She rolled her eyes, said I was overreacting over “a piece of trash,” and that the kid’s family couldn’t afford to buy him one, so I should be happy it went to a good cause. I went to the neighbor myself, explained the situation, and thankfully, they were understanding and gave it back. The kid looked disappointed, which made me feel bad, but it’s my property, not a charity donation.

Since then, my sister’s been asking to borrow my car because hers broke down, and she needs it to get to job interviews and take her kids to school. Normally, I’d say yes, I’ve let her use it before but after the guitar incident, I told her no. I said I can’t trust her to respect my things anymore, and I’m not risking my car when she thinks she can do whatever she wants with my stuff.

She freaked out, calling me selfish and saying I’m punishing her kids over “something petty.” She even cried to our parents about it, and now they’re on my case, saying I should “be the bigger person” and help her out since she’s family and struggling. AITA?

You can’t just sell someone’s guitar and then disregard their feelings when they complain about it.

Her sister is out of line and needs to learn boundaries ASAP.

