Her Sister Wants Her To Attend Her Baby Shower, But She Would Rather Not Pay For The Travel Expenses

It can be hard to be there for big life milestones when your family members move away from home.

If your sister were having a baby shower in another state, would you fly there to attend the baby shower, or would you skip the event?

The woman in today’s story is in that exact situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not going to my sisters baby shower? My sister is having her baby shower in a month or two, but she lives 10-12 hours away. She wants my mom and I to fly out for the weekend shes having it, basically we would only be there one full day. Tickets would be $400-600 for the two of us and neither of us really wants to pay that especially for such a short trip. My mom mostly lives check to check, and my savings are going quick trying to start my own business.

I should note we are already going out there in October when the baby is due to see her. My sister has been constantly asking my mom about it, telling her to just save for it but thats hard to do, especially since we still have to payoff the house were staying in in October. Not only that but when things dont go how she wants she has a habit of guilt tripping or holding things over our heads, making my mom feel awful. Shes my older sister, but Ive learned to not let her pay for anything because it’ll come back on me later.

Plus I cant help but feel if she chose to be so far away, she should expect we wont be able to make it for every milestone. So, are we the jerks for not paying for the tickets and going out there?

