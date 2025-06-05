Her Sister Wants Her To Quit Her Job And Care For Her Baby Full Time, And When She Refused, Her Sister Stopped Talking To Her

Some siblings are downright manipulative and entitled, but they stop just short of completely controlling their sister or brother.

What would you do if your sister wanted you to be her live in nanny but didn’t want to pay you? Would you jump at the chance or look at her like she’s crazy?

See how this scenario plays out between the sisters in this story.

AITA I refused to quit my job now my sister has cut me off. My sister wants me to quit my job so I can help her babysit her baby.

The only thing I stand to gain is free food and free shelter while am still at her house. She won’t give me any financial compensation at all, so I told her I can’t do that.

It doesn’t look like things will change.

Currently, she has cut ties with me. I can’t even reach her just because I refused to quit my job to babysit her baby. It’s honestly crazy how people can cut you off just because you set boundaries.

