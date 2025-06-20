Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

Pets are amazing, but if you think they can’t be manipulative, you just haven’t had one long enough yet.

Check out this video from TikTok user @binkythechichi2:

“He stands by the door and fakes injuries so I don’t have to go to work,” reads the caption.

“Oh, are you okay, Pinky? What’s wrong, buddy?”

“Look at me. What’s wrong with your eye? You wanna go outside? You wanna go outside and play?”

“Oh, now you’re fine.”

“Oh, now you’re hurt again. Oh, no.”

A classic meme:

He’s serious!

Apparently, it’s spreading.

Listen to the professionals!

I think you have no other choice but to quit your job and never leave again.

