June 20, 2025 at 2:48 am

Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

by Ben Auxier

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

Pets are amazing, but if you think they can’t be manipulative, you just haven’t had one long enough yet.

Check out this video from TikTok user @binkythechichi2:

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

“He stands by the door and fakes injuries so I don’t have to go to work,” reads the caption.

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

“Oh, are you okay, Pinky? What’s wrong, buddy?”

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

“Look at me. What’s wrong with your eye? You wanna go outside? You wanna go outside and play?”

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

“Oh, now you’re fine.”

Binky the Chihuahua faking injury

TikTok/binkythechichi2

“Oh, now you’re hurt again. Oh, no.”

@binkythechichi2

The king of drama

♬ original sound – cass

A classic meme:

2025 05 17 14 20 38 Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

He’s serious!

2025 05 17 14 21 00 Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

Apparently, it’s spreading.

2025 05 17 14 21 09 Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

Listen to the professionals!

2025 05 17 14 21 32 Her Small Dog Started Acting Like It Was Injured, But Apparently The Cure Was Asking If He Wanted To Go Outside

I think you have no other choice but to quit your job and never leave again.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter