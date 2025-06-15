Her Son Accidentally Broke The TV In The Living Room, But She Decided Not To Replace It So That Her Mom Wouldn’t Take Over The Space Again

Living with your parents can sometimes be a headache.

What would you do if one of your parents moved in with you and took over a space you used to use to relax at night when the kids were asleep?

This woman let her mom move back into their house, and her mother took over the living room.

Thankfully, her toddler’s accident was the perfect solution to the problem.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

I’m not replacing my tv on purpose My mom left me a house when she moved away. She moved back. We agreed to have her move back into the house to save money for a future move; however, she took over the living room every night, which is the only place I can relax after my children go to bed.

This woman asked her mom to let her watch TV in the living room.

My son (2.5yo) sleeps in our room, so I can’t watch TV in there after he’s asleep. I had previously asked if she could just let me have a night or two to myself to relax in silence since my office is out there as well. Or just to watch a movie.

Her son accidentally broke the TV.

My problem was solved! My son threw a toy car at the TV and it left a huge mark on it. This was not on purpose though. He throws things when he gets excited, and it just happened to hit the TV.

So now, her mom doesn’t watch in the living room.

The thing is, I told her I can’t afford to replace it. I actually can replace it, but the busted bit just doesn’t bother me, so I’m not replacing it on purpose. My mom doesn’t want to watch TV on it now.

And she thinks it’s a win-win situation.

She just watches TV in her own room. She has a 60-inch TV in there and just refused to use it before, so it’s not like I’m being cruel. Is it petty? Maybe, but I see it as a win-win. LMAO.

Maybe her son deserves some sort of reward for his help!

Sometimes, the universe breaks your TV to fix your boundaries.

