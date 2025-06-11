Her Stepbrother Ruined Their Last Family Vacation, So She Is Planning A Trip That Doesn’t Include Him

A new family dynamic after divorce may require significant adjustment.

What would you do if your stepbrother ruined your last family vacation? Would you plan another vacation that excludes him, or would you include him on the next vacation and cross your fingers that it goes better?

This woman planned a vacation that excludes her new stepbrother, and her dad and stepmom are pretty upset with her.

Was she wrong here? Check out the full story.

AITAH for not including my stepbrother in my “family trip” after he deliberately ruined a previous vacation? I (23F) planned this beach trip with my mom, dad, and sister (21F). It’s basically reviving our old family tradition. The tradition was from before my parents split 8 years ago. We’re finally at a point where everyone gets along again. So, yay! We’re healing or whatever.

This woman has a new stepbrother, Jake.

My dad remarried 2 years ago. So now, I have a stepbrother “Jake” (19M). We’re not like enemies but definitely not besties either.

Jake tagged along on their last family getaway.

Last summer, I planned this amusement park weekend and Jake tagged along. It was a disaster. This guy complained about literally everything. He started drama between my parents on purpose, and then, he disappeared for three hours without telling anyone.

Jake ruined the trip.

We were all panicking and searching everywhere, and he was just chilling at the arcade. He claimed he “forgot” to check his phone. So, the whole trip was ruined.

Now, she’s planning a vacation with just her biological family.

Fast forward to now. I’ve been carefully saving up for this beach trip. The purpose is to have fun and not have the same issues like last summer. This trip is specifically about reconnecting with my biological family.

She didn’t include Jake.

I didn’t include Jake in the plans and without any personal issues. I’d rather not have him with us, than deal with that stuff again. He is a teenager, anyway, so a few days alone at home will benefit him, too, for sure.

But her dad didn’t want to go without Jake.

Well, stepmom found out and is now acting like I committed a war crime. My dad’s giving me an ultimatum. Either Jake comes or he’s not coming either.

Her dad and her stepmom did not take it well.

I’m getting bombarded with spicy texts. It’s about how I’m “deliberately making Jake feel excluded.” And I’m “not accepting him as family.” I tried explaining about the previous trip nightmare, but apparently, I’m just “holding a grudge.” They added, “Real family forgives.”

She doesn’t know if she should reconsider.

AITA for just wanting one drama-free vacation, especially after what happened last time? Or should I just suck it up? Should I accept that Jake is now included in everything forever?

She definitely has the right to a drama free vacation, but I can also see why her dad and stepmom don’t want to exclude Jake.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Divorce changes families, and you can’t expect everyone to get along.

