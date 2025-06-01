Her Stepsiblings Got Spoiled With Summer Fun, And Her Parents Made Her Tag Along And Sit In Silence For Years

This teen spent most of her childhood getting hauled to another state multiple times a year—not to visit anyone she knew, but to wait around while her stepsiblings enjoyed family time without her.

AITA for telling my parents I’m allowed to resent the times they dragged me to another state to do nothing so my stepsiblings could see their family? When I (17f) was 5 my mom married my stepdad. My stepdad’s first wife died a few years before that and my stepsiblings 8, 10 and 11 back when my mom and stepdad got married. For the first year they’d go to their maternal grandparents two or three times a year for a week and longer in the summer. But then after the first year my stepdad didn’t want them to go alone so my parents made the decision that we’d take a road trip and stay for as long as my stepsiblings were visiting with their family. They’d stay with their grandparents whenever they visited but saw a bunch of family. My mom, stepdad and I would stay in these really cheap tiny places and we did nothing. Except my stepdad who’d go to someplace with Wifi and work from his laptop. But that was it.

The few times we’d see my stepsiblings while we were there it was obvious they were being spoiled. The thing that bothers me the most now that I’m older is that we didn’t see them much. And they didn’t stay in the same place as us so all it did was rub it in that they had this family who loved them and spoiled them and they got to have so much fun and I was bored out of my mind and left waiting to drive back with them. I did get jealous. It wasn’t so bad at first. I’d be a little jealous when they left and came back with stuff or when they got all these extra birthday and Christmas gifts but it wasn’t all that extreme. But I got really resentful after a few years of staying in sh***y places and doing nothing for weeks at a time while my stepsiblings had a blast. My stepdad asked a few times if I could be included in places they’d visit and my stepsiblings grandparents always said no. My stepdad didn’t even ask privately. I’d hear him ask and hear the no. So it stunk even more and I was embarrassed and hurt for a while.

Then it got more awkward when my stepdad would join for a BBQ or lunch at the steps grandparents house. We’d all go and my stepdad’s relationship with his first wife’s family was weird and those people couldn’t have been more obvious that they didn’t want us there. I was left watching kids play together while I was ignored except for my mom and stepdad. My mom made excuses about why we did it and she’d tell me it wouldn’t last forever. When I got older I pushed back on the weeks of my life spent like that while my stepsiblings got to have fun. My mom claimed the reverse was true but she could never say when. I had no extended family. My dad bailed the second he found out mom was pregnant with me and his family didn’t want to get to know me either. We weren’t wealthy so I didn’t do summer camps or extra curricular’s. Maybe we could’ve afforded it if we weren’t spending money on places to stay when my stepsiblings went to their family. I’d hoped the end would come when my stepsiblings move out but the year after the youngest one left we still followed them out. This is only the second year we haven’t done it.

But my parents talk like they want to do it again and the other day when they were talking about it I blew up and said I won’t go with them again. We argued and they told me the resentment was unfair and I needed to let it go. That I don’t have a good reason to resent them. I told them I’m allowed to resent them after they dragged me to another state where I got to do nothing for weeks at a time. I told them they had no idea what that’s like for a kid to go where they’re not wanted and sit doing nothing while all the other kids get to have fun. My parents told me we do things for family sometimes. I said that was b*******. AITA?

