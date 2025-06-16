He’s Planning To Get Married While Still Working Through A Divorce, But His Cousin Says It’s Way Too Soon

There’s a school of thought that says there’s no such thing as a bad divorce.

AITA for telling my cousin he shouldn’t get married (yet)? My cousin is getting a divorce. They’ve been separated for about six months. They have three kids.

He’s involved with another woman – who he’s known forever. We all know her forever, actually. And his parents like her a lot – probably more than his current wife. Last week they just announced their engagement.

Anyway, we were talking about the divorce and all, how important it is to make it easier on his kids and maintain a good relationship. So me, being the foot in mouth person I am, said maybe you shouldn’t be getting married five seconds after your divorce. It turned into something of a fight, with him saying he has every right to be happy and me saying – he has a responsibility to his kids as well, and no one’s saying don’t be in a relationship – just maybe take it much much slower (i.e. keep it on the DL for a while).

While some of the family agree with me, they all pretty much said I should have kept my mouth shut. My aunt is particularly mad at me because she’s very much in favor of this new marriage – and now he is considering a long engagement. So, while I definitely put my foot in my mouth – if he’s actually taking my advice (or at least considering it) – AITA?

