His Client Kept Refusing To His Bill, Saying To Email Him Until He Did, So He Sent The Invoice Fourteen Times

by Ashley Ashbee

Bad clients tend to think they can pull a fast one on the businesses they buy from.

It’s infuriating, but sometimes they practically gift wrap you an idea for getting the job done.

See why this person was glad to do what his client told him to do.

just send me the invoice’—so i sent it. 14 times.

A client kept “forgetting” to pay, so they’d ask me to resend the invoice every week.

Whatever you want!

After the fifth time, I set a reminder to email it daily until they paid.

They finally called, yelling, “Why are you spamming me?”

This next part is even more satisfying.

I responded, “Just following your instructions.”

Here is what people are saying.

How effective!

Wow. Who knew I’d pine for fax machines.

Message delivered!

Awkward…

Commitment!

I don’t miss working with clients who were like this.

It’s exhausting.

