His Company Had A Huge Contract They Couldn’t Fulfill Because Of The Client’s Policy, And They Still Had To Pay A $100K+ Bill

Contract work has its downsides as it’s insecure for both the company and the staff.

But it does have its benefits, especially when the contract ensures accountability.

See how this company got burned big time because of their silly policy.

Company doesn’t allow me to have my phone, so I cost them 100k+

I have worked in warehouses for years and a few years back I was a contractor. Companies would hire us and bring in 20+ people for a few weeks when they desperately needed help. I was a shift lead, usually the highest person on site and needed to talk to my boss regularly throughout the day on a company phone.

Seems straightforward, but it was not.

One warehouse had a policy where only managers could have their phone on the floor and technically I wasn’t a manager. Everyone under me was instructed to leave them in their car or a locker. However i needed mine. One day I was talking on the phone to my boss and one of the managers for the company we were working for say me and demanded I hand him my phone and I refused. He then threatened to kick me out, so i rounded up all my workers and said we are taking a break. We all go outside, and i tell my boss what happened. He comes to the site instantly and starts talking to their boss and tells him I need my phone on the floor, but since I don’t have “Manager” in my title, they refuse.

It was an expensive decision.

So my boss decided I cant do my job, thus nobody under me can do theirs either. At the end of the day, the other company is ticked we didn’t get any work done and decides to cancel our contract. This cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars because its written in the contract that they will have to pay to send us home before the original end date. We all still got paid and got 2 weeks off before having to go somewhere else.

