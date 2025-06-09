His Cousin Accidentally Ruined All His Clothes While On Vacation, But His Family Thinks He’s The One Who Needs To Apologize

Laundry accidents happen to the best of us.

Have you ever accidentally washed something colorful with whites, and then your whites aren’t so white anymore?

That’s what happened to this man when he let his cousin do his laundry for him, but even though she’s the one who ruined his clothes, his family think he owes her an apology.

Meanwhile, he thinks she should apologize.

Read the full story below.

AITA for yelling at my cousin after she ruined my clothes? We are spending a week at the beach. It was with my family. That includes me (21M) and my parents as well as my aunt and my younger cousin (20F).

This man’s cousin offered to do the laundry for him.

It was laundry day, and I was supposed to do it. But I was feeling a bit sick. My little cousin offered to do the laundry for me. I was very grateful and thanked her.

All his white shirts turned purple.

Well, hours later, the laundry was over. I realised that all my white shirts were now purple-ish. My cousin had put her new purple dress with my white clothes. Everyone laughed seeing it.

He wasn’t pleased.

I wasn’t amused. I don’t necessarily have a lot of clothes. Most of them were there actually, and now, they are all purpleish. I got angry honestly, telling everyone it’s absolutely not funny.

He confronted his cousin.

People told me to calm down. But honestly, I was sick and without any clothes now. I asked my cousin, “How could you be 20 and not know some basics about laundry?” She should’ve known better not to wash a colored new dress with white clothes.

His family wanted him to apologize.

I wasn’t particularly kind with my words and I was yelling. She started crying, and just ran away. My family asked me to go apologise, and I refused. I understand the error, but also my clothes are ruined. And she is not apologising and just taking it with a laugh.

He thought she should apologize.

It’s not a funny story. I’m not rich. I don’t have much, and she ruined everything because of her mistake. She should be the one being sorry.

His family thought his reaction was too harsh.

My family told me I was a complete jerk. She was just trying to help, and it was an honest mistake. They also told me that I should apologise to my cousin, or else I should just leave and go back home. So, AITA for reacting this badly?

She really should be the first one to apologize for ruining his clothes. Then he could consider apologizing for how he reacted.

It’s just laundry, not rocket science.

