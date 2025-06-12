His Coworker At A Call Center Was A Horrible To Him, So He Made Sure Everyone Knew Before He Quit
It’s often said that people don’t quit their job because of the job. They quit because of a horrible boss.
But sometimes it’s a coworker, not a boss, who is so horrible you have to quit.
In this story, one person who worked at a call center was doing a great job until a new person started working there.
Quitting was inevitable, but taking the coworker down first, was the best part.
Let’s read the whole story.
Someone talked down to me so I got her fired. She was from the HR department
I had worked at a call center for two years, I took phone calls, trained people, worked overtime, sometimes they’d even just have me walk around and answer any of my coworkers questions.
They scored our calls and I never received below a 90.
Amy had only been working for about a year. She instantly disliked me because I dress a bit alternative, professional, but alternative.
She is going to be a problem…
I was on some new medication for my funky little brain, and it didn’t react well, it made me more blunt.
A customer was arguing with me, saying I was stupid for not giving them a promotion item that was not going on. So I told them flat out that I was right.
She started screaming, so I said I’m not taking the abuse and hung up.
Seemed reasonable at the time, right?
That really backfired!
I got called in the day after next and they fired me for hanging up without a warning.
I told them I’m on new meds cause I’m bipolar so they couldn’t fire me for that, but they needed paperwork proving I’m bipolar.
Fair enough.
It didn’t get better.
Then comes THREE MONTHS of calling numbers, getting things sent out only to have Amy tell me they didn’t receive anything.
When we had meetings she would talk down to me, tell me being good at my job didn’t matter because I was only still there because of my “excuse with your meds.”
She even ignored two of my managers saying I deserved to stay because I was great at working.
She kept on saying my paperwork was lost.
Then a change was afoot.
2 weeks later, she scheduled me for 3 12 hour days in a row, which I had said I cannot work those in a row.
Amy told me I needed to show up or there would actions taken against me.
I got online, and started working. At lunch, I logged off and send an email to EVERYONE. Saying that I had great managers and coworkers and it was a great job but sadly I just couldn’t stay because Amy was making my job rough. I named her in that email.
That got someone’s attention!
Then I logged off and went to sleep.
I got a call the next day from the head of HR begging me to come back, saying that Amy decided to “leave for a different opportunity” and said we could discuss a raise.
I said thanks, but no and never looked back.
It sounds like a toxic work environment. Probably better to find a different job.
Here is what people are saying on Reddit.
So people with disabilities shouldn’t get accommodations? Huh?
Plus, spiders are cool. Herman in my bathroom is a good spider friend of mine.
Why would they lie?
That doesn’t surprise me.
Are they sure her name isn’t Karen?
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.