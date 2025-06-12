His Coworker At A Call Center Was A Horrible To Him, So He Made Sure Everyone Knew Before He Quit

It’s often said that people don’t quit their job because of the job. They quit because of a horrible boss.

But sometimes it’s a coworker, not a boss, who is so horrible you have to quit.

In this story, one person who worked at a call center was doing a great job until a new person started working there.

Quitting was inevitable, but taking the coworker down first, was the best part.

Let’s read the whole story.

Someone talked down to me so I got her fired. She was from the HR department