His Coworker Wouldn’t Pay Him Back For A Food Order, So He Refused To Give His Coworker The Food Until The Payment Was Received

Borrowing money, no matter how small, always causes conflict.

Would you ever pay for lunch for a coworker if they claimed they didn’t have cash, or would you insist that they pay you back right away?

AITAH for making my coworker for his Lunch i paid for? Everybody at the office ordered some juices and sandwiches. It was agreed that everyone pays for their own food. When the food arrived, nobody wanted to go down to get it, so I volunteered and went to get it. I paid the whole bill.

I went back to the office. I gave my coworkers their orders, and they gave me the money. Except for this guy who kept saying that he doesn’t have cash. He said he will give it to me later.

So, I didn’t give him his order, and I gave him my bank credentials to pay me. He refused at first, but he finally did, begrudgingly.

I went to eat beside him and asked him if he took it badly. But he kept ignoring me. He stopped talking to me for the rest of the day.

I did explain to him that I didn’t have enough money to go back home. That’s why I insisted. How should I manage this behavior?

Cash is king, but bank transfers are good too.

