His Coworkers Kept Stealing His Homemade Lunches, But When He Bought A Personal Mini Fridge To Protect It, He Suddenly Became The Office Outcast

Even in the workplace, some people push boundaries they know they shouldn’t.

After one employee got tired of his food going missing, he locked it up — only to be labeled the selfish one.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for locking the office fridge after someone kept stealing my lunch? I (34M) work in a small office with about 10 people. We share a communal kitchen, including one fridge.

But this is where the trouble started.

Over the past month, my lunch has been stolen five times. Not just random snacks—entire homemade meals I bring from home, gone without a trace. It’s not just frustrating, it’s expensive and messes up my day.

He tried to get someone to own up to it, but no one would.

I mentioned it a couple of times in the group chat, like “Hey, someone’s been taking my lunches. Please stop.” Everyone either ignored it or sent vague messages like “ugh that sucks” or “some people are the worst,” but no one took responsibility.

So it was time for him to take drastic measures.

So I bought a mini fridge and put it under my desk. Nothing fancy, just enough to hold my meal and a drink. I also put a little lock on it just for extra peace of mind. Since then, no more stolen lunches.

But his coworkers weren’t happy with him.

Well, last Friday, one of my coworkers (I’ll call her Dana, 29F) confronted me during lunch and said it was “weird and selfish” that I had a personal fridge. She said it made me “look paranoid” and “not part of the team.” I said I was tired of my food being stolen, and this was the only solution that worked. She said I should’ve just brought stuff I wouldn’t care about losing, like snacks or microwave meals, if I was so worried.

Now he’s suddenly finding himself ostracized from the rest of the group.

A couple of others have now made little comments like, “Don’t let him see your lunch—he might lock it up,” or “We get it, you’re special.” I’m starting to feel like the weirdo in the office just for protecting my stuff. AITA for locking up my lunch instead of letting this keep happening?

Getting through the workday is hard enough sometimes without having to worry about which of your coworkers is stealing your things!

What did Reddit have to say?

What kind of workplace even is this?!

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

It’s time to start smoking this thief out.

Looks like the thief has already shown herself.

In solving one problem, he unintentionally created another.

Apparently, in this office, keeping your food safe is more controversial than stealing it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.