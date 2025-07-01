His Friend Always Wants To Borrow His Stuff Including His Car, And He Doesn’t Know How To Say No Without Offending Him

While friendship often means helping each other, one should also know their boundaries.

Would you be okay with letting a friend borrow your things, or would you find this annoying?

This man has a close friend who constantly asks to borrow things.

These include vacuums, sleeping pads, and even his car!

Now, he’s wondering how to say no without offending his friend.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting my friend borrow my stuff I have a very close friend who’s 31 years old. Over the past 12 months, he has asked to borrow various things from me. A year ago, he moved out of his mom’s to a one-bedroom apartment. Shortly after moving out, he would periodically ask to borrow our vacuum cleaner and blender.

This man noticed that his friend’s borrowing habit became more frequent.

We had no issues lending him these things, but eventually, it got annoying. Eventually, we offered to buy him the same blender from Costco. Which we did and he paid us for it.

The friend wanted to borrow his car.

He started dating a girl about 6 months ago and recently asked to borrow my car to pick up his girlfriend from the airport. I respectfully declined, and he hasn’t asked again.

Now, the friend wants to borrow something else.

He and his girlfriend are going on a camping trip this weekend, and he asked my girlfriend to borrow our sleeping pads. I know his trip has been planned for at least the past 2 to 3 weeks. Every time he has requested to borrow something, he opens with “totally fine if no.”

He’s wondering if it’s okay to say no again.

AITA for wanting to tell him no? It feels like he doesn’t wanna put the time or energy into researching and buying these things, so his first instinct is to just ask to borrow.

It’s perfectly fine to say no.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks it’s not a big issue.

He isn’t being a jerk, says this user.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Just because you’re friends doesn’t mean you can take advantage of them.

