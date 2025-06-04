His Friend Submitted His Notes For Extra Points Without Crediting Him, So He Filed A Plagiarism Report

Extra credit means a lot to most students.

What would you do if a friend turned in work you had created in their name and didn’t give you credit at all? Would you let them get the credit for your work, or would you report them for plagiarism?

This man is in this exact situation with his friend, but he’s not sure if he made the right decision about what to do.

Check out the full story.

AITA for reporting my friend to the university after he cheated using my notes? I (22M) am in medical school. I have a friend, and let’s call him Jake. We’ve studied together a few times. I shared my annotated notes with him before a big exam. I made them myself, with diagrams and explanations. I even added some mnemonics I came up with.

This man was confused that his professor referenced his notes.

A few weeks passed. One of our professors used one of my made-up mnemonics in a lecture. He credited “an anonymous student.” I was confused.

He found out his friend Jake submitted them for extra credit.

Turns out Jake had submitted my notes to the prof’s “student tips” portal. It’s where students can share study tips for extra credit. The notes have his name on them. He didn’t even mention me. I confronted him, but he brushed it off and said, “It’s just notes, chill.”

He reported Jake for plagiarism.

So, I reported it to the academic honesty office because it technically falls under plagiarism. Now, he’s under investigation and might lose the extra credit—or worse. Our mutual friends are calling me petty. They said I could’ve just talked to him. AITA?

He tried talking to him, and that didn’t work. Jake took credit for something he didn’t do. That’s not right.

Nobody likes a credit grabber.

