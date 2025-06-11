His Girlfriend Hid Facts About The Custody Of Her Children, So When The Truth Started Coming Out, Her Boyfriend Began To Question Everything

People often say honesty is the foundation of any strong relationship, but what happens when you realize your partner has been anything but honest?

One man thought he understood the story of his girlfriend’s custody battle — until her story kept changing and revealed some red flags too big to ignore.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for thinking that my gf losing her parental rights for 3 of 4 of her kids is a red flag? So my (27M) girlfriend (32F) and I have been together for over a year now. We met through a mutual friend. The first time we met, she told me she had one kid.

But then, the real truth began to come out.

Then a few months later, she told me she had multiple children, and that for 3 of the 4 she has no parental rights.

Now he’s wondering if he can really trust her at all.

She told me that her baby daddy at the time had something to do with it, but in all honesty, I don’t know if I can believe the story. I’ve been thinking and thinking about this whole thing. AITA?

Besides the blatant lying, there’s definitely something fishy going on here.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user warns that the situation could be even more dire than he realizes.

“Red flag” is too weak of a word here.

Lying about something this big is always a bad sign.

This user thinks it’s high time to say goodbye.

He wanted to believe her, but after all this, he wasn’t so sure she deserved his trust.

