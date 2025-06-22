His Girlfriend Ignored What He Wanted For His Birthday, So He Told Her How Upset He Was That She Didn’t Even Try To Make It Happen

The 30th birthday is a milestone event.

If your partner asked what you wanted for a milestone birthday like the 30th, would you be upset if they ignored your wishes?

This man asked his girlfriend to organize a party for his birthday, and he got upset that she ignored his wishes.

Did he overreact, or were his feelings justified?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for expecting to get what I had asked for for my 30th birthday? It was my 30th birthday last month. Prior to this, my girlfriend asked me what I wanted from her. I said I’d like a small get together, just a few close family and friends.

This man was thinking of celebrating his birthday at a nearby bar.

There’s a bar near us. They let you book the place out for free if you have at least 15 people. It’s a small place, so I mentioned possibly going there.

Sadly, he didn’t get the party he wanted for his 30th.

My birthday came, and I got nothing like that. I got a card and a couple of little gifts. I got 2 gift cards and a book from my girlfriend but no gathering or any sort of celebration.

He got upset at her.

I was upset at this, and my girlfriend asked me why I was upset. And I explained it to her. She said it would have been a hassle trying to get everyone together, and it would have taken a lot of work to organize.

He felt she ignored his wishes.

I told her she knew how much it would have meant to me. I said she literally asked what I wanted from her, and then she chose to ignore it. It hurts hearing her say I’m basically not worth the effort, I added.

She said he should’ve done it himself.

She said I should have done it myself then. I pointed out that you don’t organise your own birthday party, and she is the one who asked me what I wanted from her. She said I was trying to guilt trip her. But I told her I was just expressing how I felt about it.

She felt that his reaction was too unfair.

She said I was being too unfair and that I should be happy with what I got. I told her she doesn’t get to tell me when I can and can’t be upset. It obviously hurts knowing your partner doesn’t care enough. She didn’t even try to organise what I wanted for my birthday.

She felt like he was trying to guilt-trip her.

She again said I was guilt tripping her. She said I’m deliberately trying to make her feel bad. AITA for expressing how upset I was because she had ignored what I’ve asked from her for my birthday?

She asked what he wanted. If she expected him to plan the party himself, she could’ve at least told him that before his birthday.

