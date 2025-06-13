His Girlfriend Wants To Have Another Child, But He Already Has Two Kids And Doesn’t Want To Start Over With A Baby

It’s important to agree on things in a serious romantic relationship. For example, it’s important to be on the same page about finances, savings, and children.

What would you do if you didn’t want to have any more children but your girlfriend wanted to have a baby? Would you consider having a baby, convince her not to want a baby anymore, or end the relationship?

The man in today’s story is in this situation. He’s leaning towards ending the relationship, but he’s not sure if that’s the right decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH thinking of ending my relationship because I don’t want more kids I am 40m rob with two kids 12m and 10m. I lost my ex five years back and it took toll on me and my kids. But with the help of my family , I was able to come out of the grief and my parents provided child care, while I worked. We have thrived since with therapy and I take my kids to activities they love. I earn well, but savings for kids future, mortgage and my own savings. Budget becomes tight. But I want my kids to be debt free in life.

He has a girlfriend.

I started dating Jennifer 33f, who also have one son 10m. Her ex is dead beat. But she earns well and save for her kid too. Our children also go to same school, where our common mutual introduced us. My son and her son are classmates. Though they both belong to different sections and aren’t close friends

They have agreed about a few important things.

We haven’t introduced ourselves to our kids so far, because we want to make sure things go well. We also promised each other that we will treat kids eqaully when we get married. Like savings for kids will remain untouched. But things at home will be provided equally for kids. We thought to introduce us to kids this month.

He wasn’t expecting this!

Out of nowhere, Jennifer told me that having another sibling for them by next year, will make our family strong. I asked what did she mean by that? She said she want two kids of her own and her motherhood will feel complete, when we have other kid

He does not want another child.

I told her I am 40 and I don’t want more one kid in life. I want to enjoy my middle age and we have three kids in life , who are more than enough. Our first few years will be spend on blending family well and that should be our focus. My youngest and her kid both will be in college in eight years. Having another kid by next year’s means another 19 years of child raising, which means I will be 60. I want to travel and enjoy my 50s.

The relationship might be over.

She told me that I am being unfair. We have fights over this and I am really thinking to breakup. I love her, but another child is big no for me. I don’t wanna be jerk to her. But I don’t see the solution to this. I want my kids to feel comfortable as well and bringing new kid can cause resentment. Aitah?

This sounds like a valid reason to breakup. They want different things out of life.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

