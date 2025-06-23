His Partner Cheated Without Remorse, And Now Wants To Take The Child Out Of The Country

A cheating partner is more than the height of betrayal. It starts illuminating dark insights about that person, forever changing your feelings about them even if you kiss and make up.

AITA for not wanting my partner to take my child to another country for a month?

My partner and I had a child together at the start of the year. She wants to visit her home country for 4 weeks with our child, but I cannot take 4 weeks off work.

It’s not just that he would miss the child…

Ordinarily, although a little upset about missing out on some of my child’s ‘firsts’ and losing time to bond with them, I think I would be OK about it. I understand my partner wants to spend time with her family and introduce the baby to some of the family members that haven’t been to visit since the child was born. Here’s the kicker. When the baby was 10 weeks old, I found out that for a little over 12 months, before the baby was born, my partner was cheating on me with someone at work. I’ve had a paternity test and the child is mine. I’m still absolutely devastated by this. Prior to that, I was quite (probably too) trusting. Now, I’m suspicious of anything out of the norm.

Some love may have been lost.

This experience has highlighted how selfish some of her behaviors are. Over a year ago I would have told you my partner is the most loving, caring thoughtful person in the world. Now, I’m not so sure. She didn’t really show any signs of remorse after I caught them cheating and whenever I would talk about how hurt I was, she would turn the focus to her and has never actually given me a reason for why she cheated. So.. I’m struggling. I just need some advice.

