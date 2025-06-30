His Roommate Abused His Car-Borrowing Privilege, So He Won’t Let Him Take It Again

Isn’t it pretty incredible how rude some people can be?

AITA for not letting my roommate borrow my car after they made a mess of my last one? “I’m a 24-year-old guy and I live with a roommate, let’s call him Sam, who’s also 24. Sam and I have been living together for about a year now, and we’ve had our fair share of good and bad moments, but for the most part, I thought we got along fine. A few weeks ago, Sam asked if he could borrow my car for the weekend. No big deal—I’ve always been okay with letting him borrow it for short trips, but I made it clear last time he borrowed it that I wasn’t cool with him driving it long distances or using it for anything potentially sketchy (like road trips with questionable plans). The reason?

Well, Sam’s kind of careless with stuff. One time, he borrowed it to go to a party and came back with a bunch of empty cups rolling around in the backseat. I also found fast food wrappers wedged into the seat cushions. Not a huge deal, but it showed me he didn’t take much care when using it. Now, back to the current situation. Sam comes to me last week asking to borrow the car for a “quick trip out of town” for the weekend. I was hesitant, but I thought maybe he had learned from his past mistakes, so I said sure, as long as he keeps the car clean and doesn’t use it for anything crazy.

The weekend comes and goes, and Sam returns the car looking… well, worse than before. The inside smells like pizza and beer (which I’m assuming was from his trip). There’s also a noticeable dent in the bumper. I didn’t even need to ask him about it—I could tell right away he’d hit something. I was frustrated because I didn’t want to be that guy, but I had to ask him about the damage. Sam seemed to shrug it off, saying it was “just a small dent” and “nothing to worry about,” but I was really upset. It wasn’t just the damage—it was the fact that he didn’t even seem to care or take responsibility for it. He offered no apology, and when I brought up the mess, he promised he’d clean it, but it was clear he didn’t take me seriously.

So, after this incident, I told him I wasn’t comfortable letting him borrow my car anymore. He got upset, calling me “dramatic” and “untrusting.” He even brought up how I used to borrow his stuff without issue. But the thing is, I always took care of his stuff, and I don’t remember ever causing any damage. Now, Sam is annoyed with me, and we’ve been having some tension around the house. A couple of mutual friends have said I might be overreacting, but I feel like I’m just setting boundaries here. I don’t want to be taken advantage of, and I don’t think I’m out of line for not wanting to risk more damage. AITA?”

